Neo (NEO) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $53.39 or 0.00147101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $3.77 billion and approximately $595.55 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00300702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005039 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021154 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

