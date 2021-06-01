NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report sales of $12.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $52.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $10,447,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 585,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 164.00. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.