NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 190.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.16 million and a PE ratio of -6.46.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

