Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

