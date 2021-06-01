New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,127. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

