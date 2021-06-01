New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

