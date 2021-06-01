New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.