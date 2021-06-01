New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

New Senior Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 68.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. New Senior Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of -100.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NYSE SNR opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $555.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.04.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

