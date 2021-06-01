NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,181. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

