NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.66%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.