NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $135.18. The company had a trading volume of 154,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.