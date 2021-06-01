Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.63. Nikon has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

