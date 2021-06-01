Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $66.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

