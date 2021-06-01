Northland Securities Trims Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price to $19.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.74% from the stock’s current price.

VRCA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.