Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 61,255 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 393,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

