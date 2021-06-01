Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 83,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

