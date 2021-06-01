Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $28.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,767,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 65,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.98. 18,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,837. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

