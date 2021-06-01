Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 59,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,229. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

