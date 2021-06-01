Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 369 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.99. 5,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $96.63.

