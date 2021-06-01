NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Up 39.3% in May

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 29th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NuCana stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). On average, equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 364,801 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

