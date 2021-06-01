NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) versus First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Head to Head Comparison

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Solar and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 4 7 6 0 2.12 NVIDIA 0 3 28 1 2.94

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $95.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.90%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $662.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Solar and NVIDIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 2.97 $398.36 million $3.73 20.34 NVIDIA $16.68 billion 23.91 $4.33 billion $8.24 77.66

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 17.34% 9.48% 7.32% NVIDIA 27.66% 37.98% 22.08%

Volatility and Risk

First Solar has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats First Solar on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

