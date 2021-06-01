Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Director General Atlantic Llc Sells 7,260,689 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 40,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,854. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after buying an additional 1,374,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after buying an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSH. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

