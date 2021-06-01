OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $16.05 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. OAX has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.01020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.83 or 0.09776715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092021 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

