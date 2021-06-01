Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.55. 63,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 72,530,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Specifically, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,298 shares of company stock worth $8,982,503 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

