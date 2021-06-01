ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 372.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

