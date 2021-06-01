Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $328,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. 220,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,851. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

