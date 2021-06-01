Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million.

LPRO opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.62.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

