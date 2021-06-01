OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 102,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,430,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,000. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 56,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.