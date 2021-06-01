Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

