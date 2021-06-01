Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.