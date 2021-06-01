Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 325,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

