Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,781 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.21. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

