Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $305.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $187.78 and a 12-month high of $316.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.53.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

