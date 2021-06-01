Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $6,315,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of ALEC opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $33.82.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,524 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

