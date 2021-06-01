Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives €12.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.97 ($15.26).

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of ORA stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €10.41 ($12.25). 2,764,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.15. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

