O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $31,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $535.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.65 and a 1 year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

