Origin Dollar Market Cap Reaches $8.99 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $32,363.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00298719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00191293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.10 or 0.01016937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

