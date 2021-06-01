Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,641 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

NYSE:ORA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 2,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

