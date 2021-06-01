Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) in the last few weeks:
- 5/20/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$21.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.41. 103,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.96. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$11.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 82.30%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
