Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Short Interest Update

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 768,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTLK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $465.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

