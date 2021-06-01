Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Tops $228,099.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $55.55 million and approximately $228,099.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,531.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.71 or 0.07116336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.12 or 0.01864465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00492982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00183642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.72 or 0.00708209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00463812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00422558 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,301,707 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars.

