Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the April 29th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.