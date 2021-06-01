PagerDuty (PD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.