Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,887,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,306,723 shares of company stock worth $138,644,584. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

