Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.48

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 4684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 18.37%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

