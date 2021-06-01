ParkinGo 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,663.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 14% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,663.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,117.12 or 0.99829577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00037531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00087819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000135 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

