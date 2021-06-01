Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $211.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.15. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

