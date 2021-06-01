Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $182,000 Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 306.47 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

