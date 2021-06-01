Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $235,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

LOPE opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

