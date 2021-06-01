Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.59. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

